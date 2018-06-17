This week on ‘Focus Montreal:’ June 17

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Geoffrey Kelley bids adieu to political life

After more than two decades as a well-respected voice for the West Island and the English community, Geoffrey Kelley is stepping down.

The father of five has served the riding of Jacques Cartier for 24 years.

READ MORE: Geoffrey Kelley gives thanks, says good-bye at Quebec National Assembly

He was first elected in 1994 and has been the Native Affairs minister off and on since 2005.

Colleagues and community leaders have had high praise for Kelley since his announcement, noting his incredible work ethic and his sincere desire to make a difference in his community.

Global News caught up with him in Quebec City earlier this week.

Spicy food and Caribbean rhythms

It’s all about spicy food and a reggae beat at Montreal’s third Jerk Food Festival.

The event promises to fire up your taste buds and loosen your hips next weekend.

Saint Vincent Soca artist Kevin Lyttle will be one of many acts performing at the Soccerplexe Catalogna in Lachine to spice up the festival.

READ MORE: A taste of Jamaica rolls into Lachine

There will be also be plenty of island dishes made with the famous Jamaican spices and activities for kids, including bouncy castles and a chance to learn some soccer tricks from Montreal Impact players.

Event organizer Andrew Squire sat down with Global News senior anchor Jamie Orchard to talk about the festivities.

‘Not in a Shy Way – The Sheldon Kagan Story’



Sheldon Kagan is a name most Montrealers are familiar with.

He’s been a regular on Focus Montreal over the years, promoting shows, community events and even formally announcing his retirement a few years ago.

READ MORE: Montreal promoter Sheldon Kagan retires

Now, Kagan is back with a new project — a book chronicling his 50-year career as a famed event planner and promoter.