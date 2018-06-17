Investigation underway after armed robbery at Regina Travel Lodge Hotel off sale
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has conducted an investigation into an armed robbery at the Travel Lodge Hotel off sale occurring around 8:30 p.m. last night.
Police were called to the business after an employee was approached by a man who demanded the employee handed over all of the cash from the cash register.
Police said the suspect had a knife at the time of the robbery, however, the employee was unharmed and not injured.
The suspect had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash prior to the police arriving.
This incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information that may assist with the investigation to call them at 306-777-6500.
