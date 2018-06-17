Woman in life-threatening condition after fire in Toronto’s east-end

Toronto paramedics say one woman is in life-threatening condition after emergency services were called to a fire Sunday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bellamy Road and Eglinton Avenue just before 11 a.m. with reports of an explosion.

They said an upstairs neighbour said she heard an explosion but police could not confirm if there was one or not.

Toronto fire told Global News when they arrived on scene there was heavy smoke coming from the balcony. They said they have since knocked down the fire and have started to use positive pressure ventilation to clear the building of smoke.

They said they removed a woman in her 30s found in the stairwell and paramedics began performing CPR.

Paramedics said the patient was in cardiac arrest at one point. She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Emergency services are investigating the incident.

