All-clear given after Winnipeg Airport evacuated for ‘possible security incident’

Winnipeg Richardson International Airport tweeted early Sunday morning that the airport would be fully evacuated upon a “possible security incident.” It gave the ‘all-clear’ 45 minutes later.

7:26 am – Winnipeg Airport is being evacuated due to a possible security incident. If you are at the airport please follow directions on site. If you are coming to the airport, please check with your airline for latest flight info. — Winnipeg Airport (@YWGairport) June 17, 2018

About 45 minutes after the evacuation began, the airport tweeted that it would begin coordinating re-entry to the building.



Story continues below 8:15am – we are now coordinating all entrances and a return to normal operations. We ask for your patience as we get everyone on their way as soon as possible in an orderly and secure fashion. If you are at the airport, please follow directions on-site. — Winnipeg Airport (@YWGairport) June 17, 2018

The airport advised passengers to follow the directions at the site, and for those on their way to the airport to check their flight details ahead of time. The details of the what the “potential security threat” was are still unclear.

Passengers took to Twitter to share details about the event and inquire about the status of their flights.

@FlairAirlines I’m supposed to fly with you from the Winnipeg airport in an hour but the airport is being evacuated. What do we do?? — A Lizard (@alyssapinski) June 17, 2018

A possible security incident has prompted the evacuation of @YWGairport. Winnipeg Airport says if you are at the airport, follow directions on site. If you are coming to the airport, check with your airline for the latest flight information. — Caryn Ceolin (@carynceolin) June 17, 2018

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Airports Authority, Tyler MacAfee, told Global News reporter Cameron Poitras that everyone evacuated from the airport was sent across the street. The evacuation was initiated out of “an abundance of caution” to assess the situation.

While he confirmed that the evacuation was due to a possible security incident, no additional information about the incident is available at this time. However, flight and schedules should return to normal shortly.

This story is developing.

– With a file from Cameron Poitras.