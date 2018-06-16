Canada
June 16, 2018 8:48 pm

Multicultural community champions recognized in Vernon at Sunshine Festival

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Several people were recognized in Vernon for their work in supporting culture and diversity in the community.

Nearly a dozen people were recognized in Vernon on Saturday for their work in spreading multiculturalism.

The Vernon Local Immigration Partnership Council held the ceremony during the community’s annual Sunshine Festival.

“We’re just really excited to let the community know who is doing amazing work,” said Annette Sharkey, a spokesperson with the Vernon Local Immigration Partnership Council.

“What we do is look for people from different cultural backgrounds who are just exceptional in their career, volunteerism,” she said.

This is the third year for the program.
