After seasonal repairs, Grouse Grind expected to reopen Thursday

Good news for North Shore fitness buffs: the popular Grouse Grind hiking trail is expected to reopen next Thursday.

Metro Vancouver briefly opened the trail earlier this spring before closing it again mid-May in order to conduct seasonal repairs.

That work included removing dangerous trees, rock scaling, step repairs and the replacement of netting.

Metro Vancouver says the regular repairs are needed so that the trail can withstand the half-million visitors that climb it every year.

Crews have been working seven days a week on the trail, and Metro Vancouver says barring any unforseen circumstances, the Grind will reopen on June 21.

In the meantime, hikers are being reminded to steer clear.

The BCMC Trail, which shares the trail head with the Grind, remains open, providing an alternative during the maintenance closure.

Last year, the Grouse Grind had a delayed opening because of poor conditions due to a longer than normal winter and eager hikers hitting the trail before it had officially opened.

