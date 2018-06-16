Flower Power Garden Tour showcased eight unique private gardens

Gardeners of all levels enjoyed a peak into the private grounds of eight Kelowna and West Kelowna residences at the 21st annual Flower Power Garden Tour.

Each garden was chosen for its unique size and vegetation. From a large mansion with extensive architecture and landscaping to a small home with a vegetable garden, each home had a one-of-a-kind yard.

Event Organizer Debbie MacMillan says there is a resurgence of people wanting to garden and grow their own food. She adds, “The beautiful part of the event is going into a garden and taking an idea away and inspiring people to grow something.”

MacMillan listed several new trends for 2018. These include succulents and waterwise plants, bee-keeping, composting, and growing edibles.

Sharon McKenna is one of the homeowners who volunteered to open her backyard to the public. Her grandfather inspired her passion for gardening at the young age of three.

McKenna believes anyone can develop a green thumb. She encourages, “You don’t have to have full-time gardeners, you don’t have to have acreage, you can take just a very small lot and make it your own.”

About 700 people came out to participate in the event.

Funds raised from the day support gardening initiatives in the community. This includes the program “Chefs in the Classroom” which shows children how to grow, cook and eat healthy local food.