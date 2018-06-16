Peter Watts: Post-traumatic stress bill is a milestone in treating the disorder

This coming Wednesday, Governor General Julie Payette is expected to sign into law a private members bill on post-traumatic stress disorder. It will require the Minister of Health to convene a conference of national defense, veteran affairs, provincial and territorial government representatives, officials from the medical community and patients groups. The purpose of that gathering will be to develop a national strategy for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It’s taken three years to get this bill through Parliament,” the bill’s sponsor, MP Todd Doherty, told me. C-211 is the product of a lot of discussions among first responders, military veterans, police, firefighters and corrections officers who serve our country and our communities. They deserve our thanks, our gratitude and our support for the emotional trauma they go through in doing their jobs.

“I want the federal government to take the lead in bringing together a number of individual programs scattered across the country to help those suffering from PTSD. I want this to be a national focus as part of the need to deal with the mental health needs of Canadians. I want to see this national strategy be able to measure how effective these programs can be and how the money we invest can be used effectively.

“And I think if we can get that kind of national strategy in place, we can make sure what we spend and what we are doing will help those who serve us and who need us. If we can ensure that not one more life will be sacrificed for lack of attention to post-traumatic stress disorder, the last three years of effort will have been worth it.”

It’s not often a private member’s bill becomes law in this country. But this one seems to have struck a chord with politicians from all parties. Military personnel and first responders, in particular, will be the beneficiaries. So too will a country that often sends its people into harm’s way without giving much thought to the after-effects of service.

It will be an important milepost for treatment when the Governor General signs the bill into law. And then the real work can begin.

