Camp Maple Leaf announces new programs for families suffering from PTSD, depression or anxiety

Firefighters, police officers and EMS workers from Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes gathered at the Peterborough Armoury on Thursday for a presentation on Camp Maple Leaf and the new programs being offered this summer.

The summer camp was founded in 1955 on Jacobs Island on Pigeon Lake about 20 minutes from Peterborough that provides a camp experience for children with unique life challenges.

Some of their campers include children who have facial differences, Tourette syndrome, are under-resourced, dwarfism, and children from military and first responders’ families whose parent has PTSD, depression or anxiety due to their service.

This is why Camp Maple Leaf is launching their first summer camp sessions for these families.

WATCH: Tackling PTSD and changing mental health

“The first real benefit for these children is that they get to meet other children with the same challenges and they get to share their experiences and they realize that they are not alone in the world.

“We are aiming to help the children develop some coping strategies for their special situation at home. We do that through some of the actual play programs we offer… We actually have some horses coming to provide some equine learning,” said Kim Smith, executive director of Camp Maple Leaf.

Camp Maple Leaf welcomes kids ages seven to 16 from all over Ontario.

READ MORE: I’ve been in that dark place’: N.S. man receiving national award for PTSD podcast

There is a camp fee, but in the end, families pay what they can afford and no child will be turned away.

“We are a non-profit organization, Camp Maple Leaf, and it’s an honor system,” said Smith.

Opening day for Camp Maple Leaf is July 1. It’s an adventure that lasts five nights and six days.

For more information, you can visit Campmapleleaf.net.