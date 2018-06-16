Body of missing kayaker found, police say
Police say the body of a missing kayaker was located by the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit on June 15.
According to police, at around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, June 15, members of the Southern Georgian Bay Marine Unit were called to the Midland Bay Woods area of Tay Township after receiving a report of an overturned kayak.
Emergency crews began searching for a woman who was unaccounted for.
Police say a Hercules search and rescue aircraft, a helicopter and the OPP Underwater Search and Rescue Unit were called to assist in the search.
At around 7:45 p.m., officers located the body of a Tay Township female resident.
Police are withholding the identity of the deceased woman pending the conclusion of the post-mortem.
