Victim in deadly beating in Parkdale identified as Joseph Perron, 51

Toronto police say the victim of an assault on West Lodge Avenue earlier this week has been identified and security footage of the suspect has been released.

Officers said 51-year-old Joseph Perron has been identified as the man who was beaten to death in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood.

They said they were called to West Lodge and Parkdale avenues on Wednesday for an assault in progress call around 8:30 p.m.

In a Global News report Friday, residents told reporters it was two to three hours before police arrived at the scene.

READ MORE: Toronto police response time under fire after Parkdale murder scene left unattended

Det. Tim Gallant confirmed that Toronto paramedics arrived on scene first and transported the man to St. Joseph’s Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Gallant said officers attended the hospital before going with paramedics to the scene. Paramedics then showed officers where Perron’s body was found.

Superintendent Heinz Kuck, unit commander of 11 Division, told Global News reporters Friday that Wednesday was a busy night for officers. He said all vehicles had been dispatched at the time of the assault in progress call.

Homicide has taken over and is now investigating the incident. Security footage of the suspect has been released.

Police said the suspect is wanted for second-degree murder and they are seeking assistance in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.