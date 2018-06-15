World
June 15, 2018 11:15 pm

China responds to Trump tariffs, hikes import duties on American goods

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Marco Rubio says U.S. should have confronted China with its allies instead of applying tariffs

A A

China has fired back in a spiraling trade dispute with President Donald Trump by raising import duties on a $34 billion list of American goods including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.

Story continues below

The government said Saturday it was responding in “equal scale” to Trump’s tariff hike on Chinese goods in a conflict over Beijing’s trade surplus and technology policy that companies worry could quickly escalate and chill global economic growth.

The Commerce Ministry says “the Chinese side doesn’t want to fight a trade war, but facing the shortsightedness of the U.S. side, China has to fight back strongly.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump slaps 25% tariffs on US$50B in Chinese imports

The ministry says it’s also scrapping deals to narrow Beijing’s multibillion-dollar trade surplus with the U.S. by purchasing more American farm goods, natural gas and other products.

The Ministry of Finance says Beijing will impose an additional 25 percent tariff starting July 6 on 545 products from the U.S. including soybeans, electric cars, orange juice, whiskey, salmon and cigars.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
China
China tariffs
China trade
China Trade War
China U.S. tariffs
Donald Trump
Tariffs
Trade
Trade war
trump china
Trump China tariffs
trump tariffs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News