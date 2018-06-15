Money
Donald Trump slaps 25% tariffs on US$50B in Chinese imports

Container boxes are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai, China.

The Trump administration is announcing a 25 per cent tariff on US$50 billion worth of Chinese imports, escalating a trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to clamp down on what he calls China’s unfair trade practices. China has said that it will retaliate with $50 billion in tariffs in response, rattling financial markets.

It comes in the aftermath of Trump’s nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his push for China to maintain economic pressure on the North.

Trump has already slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico, Europe and Japan, drawing a rebuke from U.S. allies.

