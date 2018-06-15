Canada
June 15, 2018 7:40 pm
Updated: June 15, 2018 7:43 pm

Students uninjured after school bus fire thanks to driver: fire chief

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Firefighters were called to a school bus fire Friday morning in the rural municipality (RM) of Prince Albert.

Prince Albert Fire Department / Supplied
A A

Prince Albert Fire Department chief Jason Everitt is praising the actions of a school bus driver after a blaze on Friday.

Firefighters were called to a report of a school bus on fire in the rural municipality (RM) of Prince Albert at roughly 8:13 a.m. CT.

READ MORE: School bus involved in highway accident near Enderby

Responding crews found the vehicle fully involved approximately 12 kilometres west of the city near McDonald Road.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze which destroyed the bus.

Fire officials said the quick and professional actions of the bus operator, Mark Jenkins, in evacuating the students is directly responsible for the confirmed safety of all children.

READ MORE: School bus rear-ended while picking up kids near Strathroy

No injuries were reported.

Everitt said he learned that local bus drivers practice for events like these and commended them for their preparedness.

Investigators determined that a mechanical issue caused the fire in the engine compartment.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
McDonald Road
Prince Albert Fire Department
RM of Prince Albert
School Bus
school bus driver
School Bus Fire
Students

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News