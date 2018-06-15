Students uninjured after school bus fire thanks to driver: fire chief

Prince Albert Fire Department chief Jason Everitt is praising the actions of a school bus driver after a blaze on Friday.

Firefighters were called to a report of a school bus on fire in the rural municipality (RM) of Prince Albert at roughly 8:13 a.m. CT.

Responding crews found the vehicle fully involved approximately 12 kilometres west of the city near McDonald Road.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze which destroyed the bus.

Fire crews responded to a school bus fire this morning in the RM of Prince Albert. The quick and professional actions of the bus driver ensured all students were safe and uninjured. Great job! #Respect. pic.twitter.com/YuX2IZUDti — Prince Albert FD (@PAFireDept) June 15, 2018

Fire officials said the quick and professional actions of the bus operator, Mark Jenkins, in evacuating the students is directly responsible for the confirmed safety of all children.

No injuries were reported.

Everitt said he learned that local bus drivers practice for events like these and commended them for their preparedness.

Investigators determined that a mechanical issue caused the fire in the engine compartment.