June 15, 2018 3:32 pm

Ajax woman finds fumigation product in dried soup packet, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press

Durham Regional Police say a fumigation product was found inside a dried soup packet.

File / Durham Regional Police
AJAX, Ont. – Durham regional police say they’re investigating after a woman found a fumigation product in a package of dried soup.

Investigators say the Ajax, Ont., woman called police on Wednesday evening after finding a suspicious item in a soup packet.

Police say she told officers that when she attempted to cut the foil packet, the package emitted a powdery substance.

They say the woman was not injured.

Investigators says the powder has been identified as a fumigation product normally used to protect food from insects, but it’s not known how it got into one of the soup pouches.

Police say the manufacturer is co-operating with the investigation and information has been forwarded to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and the local health department for followup.

