4 arrested following shootings in Toronto’s Regent Park

TORONTO – Three men and a boy are facing a total of 48 charges after Toronto police seized two guns, drugs and cash.

Police say officers investigating shootings in and near the downtown community of Regent Park noticed a vehicle, believed to be related to at least two shootings, in an underground parking garage on Thursday night.

They say the vehicle had what appeared to be bullet holes in it and the four male occupants were arrested.

Two loaded firearms, powdered cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and cash were seized in a search of the vehicle.

Three 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy, all from Toronto, each face a dozen weapons and drug related charges.

Police say the arrests were part of Project Red Brick which saw the seizure of numerous guns and the arrests of four people on Saturday.