RDP’s Gouin Boulevard tops CAA-Quebec’s list of worst roads in 2018

CAA-Quebec revealed its list of the 10 worst roads in the province for 2018.

Gouin Boulevard East in Montreal tops the list of Quebec’s worst roads this year.

“It’s the east part of Gouin Boulevard which runs through Rivière-des-Prairies,” said Annie Gauthier, CAA-Quebec’s spokesperson for Montreal.

The organization reports that the poor state of Gouin Boulevard East has sparked over 1,000 of the 12,000 votes in the month-long campaign, which began in late April.

CAA-Quebec explains that the report is a popular motivation in improving the state of Quebec’s roads.

The organization also seeks to give a voice to drivers so that the province’s roads are well maintained.

CAA-Quebec has notified the Ministry of Transport in writing and the municipalities in hopes that a follow-up will be done and that their answers be published.

