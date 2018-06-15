Home sales hit 5-year low in May, prices down 6.4 per cent since a year ago

The volume of homes sold in Canada continued to slide, hitting a five-year low in May, data released by the Canadian Real Estate Association on Friday shows.

Home sales were 16.7 per cent lower in May compared with the same month last year. However, activity was virtually unchanged compared with April, with sales edging down just 0.1 per cent, month over month.

The national average home price is down 6.4 per cent compared with May of last year, the numbers also show.

