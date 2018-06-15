Scott Thompson: Approaching the Donald Trump saturation point

With most political leaders, the public wants to know more about them.
The public wants to know more about their life, their family, their friends, their character, their dreams and their aspirations for the country.
WATCH: Donald Trump salutes North Korean military officer in footage released by North Korea’s state media
We hear from them on occasion for a comment on the political news of the day, but that’s pretty much it.
Now we have a U.S. president who tweets more on a daily basis than most scratch themselves.
We have gone from occasionally hearing from our leaders to (in some cases) being bombarded every day.
Does the average citizen have that kind of energy to dedicate to the trials and tribulations of a reality TV president?
I’m all for more information — it’s what I do — but at what point does the world just defriend, unfollow or block the president, simply because they’re tired of him in their lives every day?
It’s not like we have a choice, he’s the U.S. president. He speaks, we have to listen.
But are we close to a presidential saturation point? Can we change the channel or delete something?
Tweeting has been a signature edge for this president, but will it also lead to his ultimate demise through overexposure and fatigue.
