Quebec passes multiple laws just before session breaks for summer

The National Assembly could end up sitting Thursday night until midnight as the government tries to pass one last important bill.

“The session is ending tomorrow,” Liberal house leader, Jean-Marc Fournier explained.

That’s why the National Assembly is fast-tracking a bill that will impact all employees at La Presse newspaper —





they have to change the estate of the original owner so the paper can be turned into a non-profit organization

READ MORE: Montreal’s ‘La Presse’ publishes final print edition as part of shift to digital

“There’s an election and (there needs to be) time for a government to be formed, so the beginning of the session will be later than normal. And as you probably know, when you start a new legislature, there’s a throne speech and many things like that,” Fournier said.

With the election top of mind, and a new poll this week that projects a CAQ majority government, the Liberals passed bills on alcohol, marijuana and extra vacation.

This summer, Quebecers can stay on a terrace with their children until 11 p.m. They can also order alcohol at a restaurant without ordering food, and they can buy alcohol from a grocery store as early as 7 a.m.

READ MORE: Quebec adopts long-awaited cannabis law

Also in time for summer, new labour standards give workers a third week of vacation after working for three years.

The government also passed a 500-page omnibus bill to reform the financial sector.

“We now have a regulatory environment in Quebec that is quite possibly the best in the OECD. We have modernized our entire structure of regulations to the benefit of the public, and to improve confidence,” said Finance Minister Carlos Leitao.

After ditching its plans for a pit bull and rottweiler ban, the government passed a bill that allows municipalities to euthanize dogs if they’ve caused serious injury.