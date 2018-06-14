Halton police asking public’s help to identify alleged thief in Milton

Halton police are looking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged thief.

At 6 p.m. on June 8, a man entered the McDonalds located inside the Walmart at 1280 Steeles Ave. in Milton.

Police say the suspect entered an employee door of the restaurant and ventured into the employee locker room, where he rummaged through bags and purses, and stole a wallet.

Police say a short time later, the suspect utilized a stolen bank card and made a purchase at the Tim Hortons located on the corner of Derry Road and Bronte Street in Milton. The suspect attempted to use the stolen card elsewhere but was unsuccessful, police add.

At 8:41p.m. on the same evening, the same male suspect entered the Lowe’s store at 55 Ontario Street South in Milton. Once again, police say the man went to the employee-only area and rummaged through lockers, and allegedly stole a bottle of prescription medication.

He also attended the customer service area and attempted to open a Lowe’s credit card using a fraudulent Ontario driver’s licence, say police. The man then fled on foot to an awaiting, dark-coloured vehicle described as a newer-model four-door sedan.

The suspect is described as, male, white, six-feet tall to six-foot-two, 230 pounds, clean-shaven, dark short hair, with dark-rimmed eyeglasses, wearing a black baseball cap with a yellow logo on front, long-sleeved green button-up shirt, khaki pants and dark-coloured shoes.

If you know this male, have seen him before or have any information regarding these incidents, please contact Const. Tyrone Garner and Const. Tara Fennell of the Halton Police One District Uniform Operations at 905-825-4747 ext: 2405.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.