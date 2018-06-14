Long barrel firearm used in Wetaskiwin Mac’s robbery

The RCMP is searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Wetaskiwin shortly after midnight Thursday.

Officers responded to the robbery at a Mac’s convenience store in the central Alberta community at 12:30 a.m. Police said two men entered – one with a long barrel firearm – and demanded money and cigarettes.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The first man is described as wearing a blue coat with white zippers and hood strings, dark pants, black and white gloves, a white baby mask and black and white shoes.

The second man was said to be wearing a grey and black hoodie, dark pants, black toque, white scarf over his face and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Wetaskiwin RCMP.