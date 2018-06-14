Long barrel firearm used in Wetaskiwin Mac’s robbery

The RCMP is searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Wetaskiwin shortly after midnight Thursday.
Officers responded to the robbery at a Mac’s convenience store in the central Alberta community at 12:30 a.m. Police said two men entered – one with a long barrel firearm – and demanded money and cigarettes.
READ MORE: Wetaskiwin car dealership break-in leads to shots fired, police pursuit
No one was injured during the robbery.
The first man is described as wearing a blue coat with white zippers and hood strings, dark pants, black and white gloves, a white baby mask and black and white shoes.
READ MORE: Six arrested after lengthy chase ends with RCMP gun fired near Wetaskiwin
The second man was said to be wearing a grey and black hoodie, dark pants, black toque, white scarf over his face and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Wetaskiwin RCMP.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.