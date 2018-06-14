Recent rain alleviates dry field concerns in some parts of Saskatchewan

Topsoil conditions are improving in Saskatchewan after rainfall this past week, but dry field conditions remain a concern in some parts of the province.

The southeast region, which was one of the drier areas of the province, received large amounts of rain, causing local flooding according to Saskatchewan Agriculture.

The northwest also received rain, with 154 mm reported in the St. Walburg area and 93 mm in Barthel. Hazenmore, in the southwest, received 100 mm of rain.

Areas around Lucky Lake, Outlook, Shaunavon, Dinismore and Rosetown remain dry, with those regions receiving less than 25 mm of rain since April 1.

Overall crop land topsoil moisture for the province is rated at nine per cent surplus, 73 per cent adequate, 16 per cent short and two per cent very short.

Officials said the recent rainfall has helped crops improve. The majority are said to be in good to fair condition, with at least 70 per cent of spring cereals, oilseeds and pulse crops at their normal stage of development.

Seeding is nearing completion, with farmers still seeding some fields for green feed and silage.

The rains should also help replenish pasture and hay land topsoil, which is rated at six per cent surplus, 68 per cent adequate, 15 per cent short and 11 per cent very short.

Crop damage in the past week has been caused by localized flooding, the lack of rain, insects, and strong wind – which is also slowing down weed control operations.