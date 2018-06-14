Serge Lamontagne named Montreal city manager

Serge Lamontagne, former city manager of Laval, is now at the City of Montreal.

Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement Thursday.

Lamontagne has 30 years of experience working at the municipal level, including 12 years with the City of Montreal and nine years in Pointe Claire.

Plante said he played a crucial role while working in Laval, showing strong leadership in rebuilding the city.

“He has not only rebuilt trust, he has put forward innovative, urban, landscape and mobility proposals,” she said.

His experience working with Montreal is an asset, she said, because he has extensive knowledge of the city structure, which means he’ll be able to get projects completed quickly.

Lamontagne said he’s happy to be in Montreal and he agrees with Plante’s vision for the city.

He also said he’s grateful to Laval, its mayor and 4,000 employees.

He will replace Alain Marcoux, who was appointed by the former administration.