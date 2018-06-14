Body found in Guelph’s Speed River: police
Guelph police say the body of a man was found in the Speed River near the downtown core on Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the area of Arthur and Wellington streets just before 9:30 p.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a body floating in the river.
Guelph police confirmed the body was that of a man, but have yet to identify him or notify next of kin.
Officers were seen blocking off a pathway and rail bridge adjacent to Wellington Street throughout the day on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7459. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
