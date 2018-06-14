David Spade donates $100,000 to mental health charity after sister-in-law Kate’s death

David Spade has donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) following his sister-in-law Kate Spade‘s tragic death on June 5.

“More people suffer from mental health issues than we may realize but no one should ever feel ashamed to reach out for support,” said the 53-year-old David.

“If you or anyone you know is in need of help or guidance please contact the national suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255 or go to nami.org to learn more and help those who may be in need.”

David’s donation comes after his brother, Andy, the husband of the 55-year-old designer, whose death was ruled as suicide by hanging last week, paid a heartbreaking tribute to his former partner.

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world,” said Andy. “She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.”

Andy also confirmed that Kate had been battling depression and anxiety for many years before she took her own life.

“She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy.

“There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”