Cobourg police seek missing senior

Police in Cobourg are searching for a missing senior.

Reginald “Paul” Smith, 70, has not been seen or heard from since Saturday, June 9. The resident of the south end of D’Arcy Street is known to frequent the downtown area, police said.

Smith is described as six-feet tall, weighing 145 pounds with thin grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker jacket and may be in possession of a Roots bag.

He does not have access to a vehicle.

“Mr. Smith suffers from cardiac illness and friends are concerned for his well-being,” police stated on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobourg police at 905-372-6821.