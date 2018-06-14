Nova Scotia requiring long-term care facilities to report bedsores

Nova Scotia long-term care facilities will now have to report incidents of bedsores among their residents to the province.

The Department of Health and Wellness says it is taking the action to improve wound care in the facilities and to make sure there are consistent standards across the province.

According to the department, all facilities have been asked to immediately report all current pressure wounds to them. They must also report all serious pressure ulcers, which are referred to as “level three and four,” to the department.

Facilities are already required to have wound care protocols and the department is trying to standardize those protocols across the province.

The province says these new reporting requirements will improve tracking and oversight of wound care for residents.

The department will also use the data that’s collected, as well as discussions with the Nova Scotia Health Authority and clinical experts in wound care, to determine future actions.