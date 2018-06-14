Roll-over crash in Dorchester sends one to hospital

Middlesex OPP say they’re investigating a roll-over crash that left a male driver with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday.

Police and other emergency crews from Thames Centre were called out around 5:30 p.m. to Hamilton Road, between Breen Road and Putnam Road.

An eastbound vehicle on Hamilton Road left the roadway and went into the south ditch, investigators said.

The vehicle rolled over.

The man driving the car was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The roadway was closed late into the evening as investigators worked on scene.