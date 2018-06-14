Masterpiece London looks to leave lasting artistic impact in the downtown core

The London Convention Centre and Downtown London are teaming up to present a three-day live street art festival.

Masterpiece London gets underway Thursday along the north side of the convention centre.

One of the major events taking place is the transformation of the skyway over King Street by five critically-acclaimed muralists from London and across Ontario and Canada.

“We want to create a real sense of a place on our King Street park area,” said Lori DaSilva, general manager of the convention centre.

“We’ve got a walkway between the Convention Centre and the DoubleTree hotel with these very large concrete pillars that hold up the walkway. The artists are going to paint those pillars,” she said.

The festival will feature art, live music, food trucks and a night market.

“We’ve got about 17 different bands and musicians coming in over the course of the next three days,” DaSilva said.

“On Friday night, we’ve got 25 vendors coming in to have a night market. We’re featuring some of our local craft beers and doing some tasting, having a barbecue and just having some fun,” she said.

“We are really hoping to attract people who are interested in art, interested in being downtown, interested in market, interested in great music.”

The free event runs from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and all day Saturday. Free parking is available at the convention centre after 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and all day Saturday.

– With files from Jake Jeffery