Thompson RCMP are asking for help in locating a missing teen.

Claudette Feather Redhead, 14, is believed to have left her residence on June 5 between 12:30-6:30 a.m.

Redhead is 5’3″ and 126 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911 or Crime Stoppers.