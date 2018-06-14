Fundraising pursued to cover $100,0000 cost of Kingston’s Capital Condo appeal

It’s a fight that comes with a pretty hefty price tag.

The total cost of the “Citizen’s Appeal” of the proposed 16-storey Capital Condo project in downtown Kingston comes to $100,000. The Frontenac Heritage Foundation and three individuals were behind the appeal to the former Ontario Municipal Board.

Samantha King is one of them, representing a group known as “Vision for Kingston”.

“We have a legal bill, we have a bill from our planning experts, our architectural experts, our heritage and land use planning experts,” King said, “so that’s what we’re looking to pay.”

King says so far they’re raised $60,000, money out of their pockets as well as the pockets of many supporters across the city. There are a number of fundraising events scheduled to help cut into that amount. On Friday, June 15, there’s an art show and sale at Martello Alley. Annette Burfoot is organizing the show.

“My friend Babi Sugarman said,’I can’t give any money to this to help you pay for the very costly appeal, but I really want to help,’ Burfoot said. So she said, ‘I can give you a painting,’ and that started the idea.”

And other artists followed. The art fundraiser takes place between 5 and 7:30 pm on Friday. Something that isn’t as certain is when the former OMB will make a decision on the Capital Condo project.