Officials responding to power outages, reports of damage across Toronto after storm
Toronto officials say they are responding to many calls for reports of damage after a storm system blew through the city Wednesday afternoon.
“There’s a lot of trees and wires down,” Toronto Police Service Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told Global News.
Police and paramedics were called to the Avenue Road and Edmund Avenue area after a hydro pole reportedly fell on a vehicle. A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said two people are inside, but there is no information that anyone has been injured.
Toronto Hydro said approximately 10,000 customers in areas scattered throughout the city were without power as of 5 p.m.
A Hydro One spokesperson told Global News more than 46,000 of its customers lost power as of late Wednesday afternoon. The hardest hit areas are in central Ontario.
At the Toronto Eaton Centre, people posted images of water pouring into the mall.
There were also multiple posts showing water ponding on local roads.
Toronto was under a severe thunderstorm warning for part of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone who comes across downed trees or wires is asked to call the City of Toronto’s 311 line, or 911 if it’s an emergency.
More to come.
