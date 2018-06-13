Officials responding to power outages, reports of damage across Toronto after storm

Toronto officials say they are responding to many calls for reports of damage after a storm system blew through the city Wednesday afternoon.

“There’s a lot of trees and wires down,” Toronto Police Service Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told Global News.

Police and paramedics were called to the Avenue Road and Edmund Avenue area after a hydro pole reportedly fell on a vehicle. A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said two people are inside, but there is no information that anyone has been injured.

Toronto Hydro said approximately 10,000 customers in areas scattered throughout the city were without power as of 5 p.m.

A Hydro One spokesperson told Global News more than 46,000 of its customers lost power as of late Wednesday afternoon. The hardest hit areas are in central Ontario.

At the Toronto Eaton Centre, people posted images of water pouring into the mall.

There were also multiple posts showing water ponding on local roads.

Toronto was under a severe thunderstorm warning for part of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone who comes across downed trees or wires is asked to call the City of Toronto’s 311 line, or 911 if it’s an emergency.

As a result of the heavy rain and high winds, there are approximately 10,000 customers without power in scattered pockets across the city. We're currently assessing the damage and will provide more updates as they become available. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) June 13, 2018

Crews are responding to outages affecting over 40,000 customers in parts of Ontario. To report an outage, call us at 1-800-434-1235 and visit our map for local updates: https://t.co/ZaGBeCZIzI. https://t.co/ZtYqvOn9Pp — Hydro One (@HydroOne) June 13, 2018

Frank Tino is a bit upset his car was crushed by a tree, but glad no one was hurt. @globalnewsto #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/dOlSqxMVwh — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) June 13, 2018

The driver of this truck is waiting for hydro to make safe the live wires that fell on it. Walmer Rd. Multiple trees down also further up the street. @Toronto_Fire on scene. pic.twitter.com/KFnIYjyuDW — phil p (@canuckcam) June 13, 2018

Tree and wires down on Galt Ave. near Jones and Gerrard Ave. @am640 @globalnews pic.twitter.com/eS94Jgoe4W — Jason Chapman (@_JasonChapman) June 13, 2018