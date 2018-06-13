Canada
June 13, 2018 1:48 pm

N.S. premier reiterates support for Canada’s supply management in dairy, poultry sectors

By Staff The Canadian Press

Stephen McNeil says Nova Scotia's dairy and poultry farms are doing well under supply management and would look "very different" if the system were discontinued.

The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick
Nova Scotia’s premier has reiterated his support for Canada’s supply management system in the dairy and poultry sectors, saying the province doesn’t want it bargained away in trade talks with the U.S.

McNeil says although President Donald Trump has said provocative things on the issue, he remains optimistic that an acceptable overall trade deal can be worked out in the end.

The premier says his government is also keeping an eye on any potential developments in the auto sector that could have effects on Michelin Tire’s operations in the province.

He says Nova Scotia exports about $1 billion in tire and rubber products each year and needs to ensure that market is protected.

As far as continued talks with the U.S., McNeil says he hopes a conversation at the table based on facts will “win the day.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

