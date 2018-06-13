Can you do this? Winnipeg whiz kid shows off geography knowledge

His knowledge of geography is out of this world. And he’s just six years old.

Winnipeg’s Madden Landicho can name all the countries in the world by just looking at their location on a globe or map, or even their shape on a piece of paper.

His mom, Kristee, said geography is not really her family’s forte, so it was quite surprising when Madden began showing interest at just three-and-a-half years old.

“He kind of just stumbled across a couple of YouTube videos about the United States, so we encouraged him to learn a little bit about Canada,” Kristee said.

“He kind of exploded and went onto South America, Africa and Asia.”

And now, he knows it all. Not only can he identify the countries by shape or outline, but he can name their flags.

Global News Morning put Madden to the test Wednesday.

How would you do on a map quiz?

Take a look at the test pages we gave him below and see how many you can name.

Find out the answers, and how well Madden did, by watching the video above.

Outlines

Flags