Drugs, loaded gun seized at Dublin Street home: Peterborough police

Peterborough police seized drugs and a loaded firearm, and arrested a man on Tuesday as part of a drug investigation.

On Tuesday evening, police arrested a suspect in the area of George and Dublin streets where he was allegedly found to be in possession of knives, a scale, cellphone, marijuana and cocaine.

Following the man’s arrest, police say they executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a Dublin Street home.

At the home, warrant officers located and seized:

Norwich Arms .30 calibre loaded firearm

Firearm holster

Ammunition

102.5 grams of powdered cocaine

34.3 grams of marijuana

Cellphones

Scales

Dallas William Costain, 30, of Aylmer Street North is charged with:

Trafficking a schedule I substance (heroin)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

Possession of a schedule II substance (marijuana)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Unauthorized possession of restricted or prohibited firearm

Possession of loaded restricted or prohibited firearm

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Costain was held in custody and will appear in court later on Wednesday.