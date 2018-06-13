Drugs, loaded gun seized at Dublin Street home: Peterborough police

Peterborough police seized drugs and a loaded firearm, and arrested a man on Tuesday as part of a drug investigation.
On Tuesday evening, police arrested a suspect in the area of George and Dublin streets where he was allegedly found to be in possession of knives, a scale, cellphone, marijuana and cocaine.
Following the man’s arrest, police say they executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a Dublin Street home.
At the home, warrant officers located and seized:
Dallas William Costain, 30, of Aylmer Street North is charged with:
Costain was held in custody and will appear in court later on Wednesday.
