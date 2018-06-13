Crime
June 13, 2018 9:49 am
Updated: June 13, 2018 9:51 am

Drugs, loaded gun seized at Dublin Street home: Peterborough police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Peterborough police seized more than 100 grams of cocaine following a search of a Dublin Street residence on Tuesday.

Peterborough Police Service
Peterborough police seized drugs and a loaded firearm, and arrested a man on Tuesday as part of a drug investigation.

On Tuesday evening, police arrested a suspect in the area of George and Dublin streets where he was allegedly found to be in possession of knives, a scale, cellphone, marijuana and cocaine.

Following the man’s arrest, police say they executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a Dublin Street home.

Norwich Arms .30-calibre loaded gun was seized.

Peterborough Police Service

At the home, warrant officers located and seized:

  • Norwich Arms .30 calibre loaded firearm
  • Firearm holster
  • Ammunition
  • 102.5 grams of powdered cocaine
  • 34.3 grams of marijuana
  • Cellphones
  • Scales

Dallas William Costain, 30, of Aylmer Street North is charged with:

  • Trafficking a schedule I substance (heroin)
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)
  • Possession of a schedule II substance (marijuana)
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Unauthorized possession of restricted or prohibited firearm
  • Possession of loaded restricted or prohibited firearm
  • Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Costain was held in custody and will appear in court later on Wednesday.

