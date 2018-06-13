‘Dumbo’ trailer: Tim Burton live-action movie revisits classic Disney tale

More than 75 years after the original animated Dumbo was released by Disney, eccentric director Tim Burton has given audiences a glimpse of his take on the sad story.

The first trailer for Burton’s Dumbo, set for release in March 2019, is as sad as the original, but has the trademark dark features that go along with a Burton film.

For those unaware of the plot, Dumbo follows the story of a circus elephant born with excessively large ears. At first, he’s derided and viewed as an outcast, but slowly the other animals and the circus owner himself realize those huge ears may be a gift rather than a curse.

The side-plot involves Dumbo being separated from his mother (which we get a look at briefly in the trailer), and the young elephant trying to make it on his own. Along the way, in true Disney fashion, we meet the other animals of the circus, who all try to support Dumbo in their own ways.

The music playing over top of the footage — an original recording of the iconic song Baby Mine, performed by Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora — certainly doesn’t lessen the heartbreak factor.

The film stars ​Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Michael Keaton, plus newcomers Finley Hobbins and Nico Parker.

