There was a dramatic police take-down north of Calgary on Tuesday.

RCMP were joined by the Calgary police tactical unit in pursuit of a vehicle on Highway 2 near Crossfield, Alta.

Police said the pursuit started in Calgary after a report of a possible car-jacking at knifepoint.

The suspect turned off to Drumheller before heading towards Crossfield.

“All of a sudden, I heard sirens,” said witness Jody Newman. “There were 15-20 cop cars following him. Lots of sirens. Lots of crazy chaos going on.”

Police managed to stop the vehicle near the town.

Police said a man and woman were arrested at the scene.

Crossfield is about 40 kilometres north of Calgary.