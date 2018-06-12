Toronto Blue Jays lose 4-1 to Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Wilson Ramos homered, six Tampa Bay relievers combined for a five-hitter and the Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Tuesday night.

With right-handers Chris Archer and Jake Faria on the disabled list, Tampa Bay is using relievers to start three times through the rotation.

Ryne Stanek opened the game, striking out three in two perfect innings, and was followed by Austin Pruitt (2 2/3 innings), Jonny Venters (one-third of an inning), Chaz Roe (1 1/3 innings), Jose Alvarado (1 2/3 innings) and Sergio Romo (one inning).

Pruitt (2-3) allowed four hits and a run but picked up the win. Romo allowed the other hit but locked down his second save.

Ramos put the Rays up 2-0 with his two-run drive off Jaime Garcia (2-5) in the third.

Garcia gave up four runs, four hits, four walks and struck out four in five-plus innings. The left-hander is 1-4 in seven road starts, allowing 28 earned runs over 31 1/3 innings.