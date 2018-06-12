New West Theatre set to hit the stage this September when Yates Theatre re-opens

After almost a year of being away from their home stage, New West Theatre is planning a triumphant return to the Yates with a song and a dance

“We’re so excited that the building is fresh and new,” said Sharon Peat, Artistic Director of New West Theatre. “The city has done a great job on it and we’re hoping to bring a great show to roll out the new Yates with.”

READ MORE: City of Lethbridge hosts a renovation update on the Yates Centre

Upgrades to the facility have been ongoing since last fall, with the major renovations including a new lobby, bathrooms, and seating area. The upgrades will also see added space to the backstage area, as well as improved acoustics.

“Our building was getting a little old,” Peat explained, “so they gave her a nice little face-lift and she’s going to be as beautiful as ever after these renovations.”

Now, almost ready to re-open, New West Theatre members are gearing up to expand their repertoire and for the first time in 25 years, perform a musical on their local stage.

“We went through the archives and we’ve always just done the comedy reviews, so we thought maybe it’s time to shake it up a bit and try something new,” added Peat.

The Yates is expected to be finished renovations in the coming months, with New West Theatre’s first show and musical ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ hitting the stage this September.