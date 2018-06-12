Sarnia police evacuate Lambton College after receiving call of ‘potential threat’

Lambton College was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after Sarnia police received a 911 call about a potential threat at one of the school’s residences.

Const. John Sottosanti described the call as “ambiguous” apart from the fact that there may be an explosive device at the college.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Sottosanti said officers remain on scene and are continuing to investigate.

Following a security threat and recommendation from the Sarnia Police Services we have safely evacuated our staff and students at the Sarnia campus. Investigation protocols are underway, and we hope to open the campus as soon as we receive the all clear from the Sarnia Police. — Lambton College (@LambtonCollege) June 12, 2018

“No one has been hurt, everyone has been very co-operative,” said Sottosanti, adding that the college was easy to evacuate since it is not at full capacity during the summer semester.

Few other details have been released, but police are advising the public to avoid the area for the time being.