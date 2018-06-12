Sarnia police evacuate Lambton College after receiving call of ‘potential threat’
Lambton College was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after Sarnia police received a 911 call about a potential threat at one of the school’s residences.
Const. John Sottosanti described the call as “ambiguous” apart from the fact that there may be an explosive device at the college.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Sottosanti said officers remain on scene and are continuing to investigate.
“No one has been hurt, everyone has been very co-operative,” said Sottosanti, adding that the college was easy to evacuate since it is not at full capacity during the summer semester.
Few other details have been released, but police are advising the public to avoid the area for the time being.
