Manitoba teen arrested with fake firearm outside Chickendaze festival

A 16-year-old young man was found wielding a fake gun outside Oakbank’s Chickendaze festival on Saturday.

RCMP were called after the teen was spotted walking around the perimeter of the festival with the firearm.

Officers conducted a high-risk take down of the youth, and found the airsoft pistol hidden in his clothes.

They also discovered the teen, from the RM of Springfield, had been reported missing from Winnipeg.

He faces charges for possessing the concealed weapon and failing to comply with court-ordered conditions.