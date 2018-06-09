Winnipeg police nab 5 suspects in 3 days for weapon/firearm offences

Five people have been charged in three days with weapon and firearm related offences.

The first instance was on Thursday when the Tactical Support Team, K9 and AIR 1, assisted in the search of a hotel room in the 1800 block of Pembina Highway.

Police said several items were seized, including a .22 calibre improvised “zip gun”-style firearm, approximately 100 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition, knives, a BB handgun and pellets.

Twenty-three-year-old Ken John Krul from Winnipeg, 31-year-old Justin Mathew Melo from Hamilton, Ont. and a 23-year-old woman from Winnipeg face several weapons and firearms related charges.

On Friday at around 9:20 a.m., police said members of the Bear Clan were in the area of Pritchard Avenue and McKenzie Street when they overheard a group talking about a firearm and a female was spotted carrying a machete in a purse.

Officers were dispatched and spotted the group in a back lane near Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street.

“As officers made contact, a male dropped a bag and an object and the group ran,” police said in a release. “Officers gave chase on foot and apprehended the male in a yard in the 500 block of Flora Avenue.”

Police said a long gun-style replica air rifle in a bag and a handgun-style replica air pistol were seized in the area where the items had been dropped.

Robert John Arthur Prince, 33, from Winnipeg, is facing a number of charges related to possessing a firearm and was detained in custody.

On Friday at approximately 2:55 a.m., Winnipeg police received a report of a shot being heard in the area of Andrews Street and Redwood Avenue. Officers responded and met with members of the Bear Clan who had been in the area and confirmed they had heard a shot.

“While searching the area, two reports were received at approximately 3:30 a.m. indicating several more shots had been heard,” police said.

About 20 minutes later, officers spotted a man in a back lane of Boyd Avenue between McGregor Street and Andrews Street and said he appeared to be avoiding them. After searching the man, police said 12-gauge shotgun shells were seized.

“Officers also located an improvised ‘bang stick’-style firearm near the male, which contained a 12-gauge shotgun shell in it.”

Jimmy Oliver Leo Spence, a 22-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with several offences relating to possessing a firearm and was detained in custody.