Nova Scotia Teachers Union accusing province of changing teacher certification system

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union is accusing the province of making unilateral changes to the teacher certification system.

Global News has obtained a copy of a memo to NSTU members dated May 28. In it, the union says it is investigating the fact that special certificates are not being granted by the Office of Teacher Certification.

The provincial government announced in early May that more than 190 people will be hired for the upcoming school year in September. Among them are 70 specialist teachers with expertise in supporting children with behavioural challenges, and six school psychologists and speech language pathologists.

WATCH: N.S. to hire nearly 200 professional to assist with inclusion

According to the union memo, members who applied for special certificates for speech language pathology were told those certificates were not being granted right now.

The memo says “the Office of Teacher Certification confirmed that they will not be granting any new special certificates while the [Department of Education and Early Childhood Development] considers their options on how best to implement the recommendations from the Commission on Inclusive Education Report.”

In a statement to Global News, a Department of Education spokesperson says it has had initial conversations with the Department of Health and Wellness and the NSTU about professional services in classrooms.

“A factor that is also being considered is how to best streamline the hiring process for these non-teaching specialist positions. These professionals come from respected fields and as such we are reviewing and streamlining credentials for them – this includes looking at requirements for special teacher certification for these non-teaching positions,” wrote Heather Fairbairn.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia to hire over 190 professionals to help with classroom inclusion

The Teachers Professional Agreement — the contract imposed by law by the provincial government in February 2017 — states that changes in the requirements for teachers certificates shall not occur unless the changes in the requirements are mutually agreeable to the union and the employer.

More to come