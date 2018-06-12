4 lottery tickets worth at least $1M each sold in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Lotteries says there are four big lottery tickets purchased in the province waiting to be claimed.

Each winner is at least one million dollars richer, and it’s possible they don’t know it yet.

READ MORE: Rosetown man wins $1 million with last minute lottery ticket purchase

The winning began on May 16, with the $1 million Lotto 6-49 guaranteed prize. The ticket with winning number 21639913-01 was not sold in Regina or Saskatoon.

Three days later, a Lotto 6-49 ticket sold in Regina shared the $5 million jackpot with another winning ticket sold in Calgary. The numbers are: 14, 15, 28, 34, 38 and 44.

A Lotto Max ticket purchased in Regina won a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize in the June 8 draw. The winning numbers worth a million dollars are: 6, 11, 16, 29, 37, 39 and 49.

A second ticket holder won one million dollars June 8. It was purchased in Saskatoon, and won on the Western Max additional draw by matching the following numbers: 13, 19, 24, 25, 28, 33 and 44.

READ MORE: Pajamas on the mind of Saskatchewan’s latest lottery millionaire

Another ticket, purchased somewhere in Saskatchewan – but not in Regina or Saskatoon – also matched one of the Lotto Max Maxmillions draws: 5, 10, 35, 40, 44, 47 and 48. This winner will split the million-dollar prize evenly with another lucky ticket holder in Ontario.

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. They can contact Western Canada Lottery Corporation customer care at 1-800-665-3313.