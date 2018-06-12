Ottawa unveils new cybersecurity strategy targeting public, businesses

The federal government is rolling out a new cybersecurity strategy designed to better protect the country and its citizens from the growing threat of online attacks and crime.

The plan, backstopped by $500 million over five years that was included in this year’s federal budget, includes a range of initiatives aimed at the public as well as businesses.

Those include the establishment of a new Canadian Centre for Cyber Security this fall, a certification program for small businesses that want to shore up their cyber-defences and more resources for the RCMP to tackle online crime.

READ MORE: Canadian businesses aren’t guarding your private information as carefully as they should be

But the plan faces challenges, including a shortage of cybersecurity specialists that is making it difficult for the

federal government and others to recruit talent.

The strategy anticipates Canada becoming a global leader in cybersecurity, creating new jobs in the process as the world moves increasingly online, but it does not include specific funding to get more Canadians into the field.

The plan is also largely silent about foreign-owned telecommunications companies such as Huawei, which intelligence chiefs in the U.S. have identified as a national security risk.

More to come.