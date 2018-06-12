Peter Navarro sorry for ‘special place in hell’ comment aimed at Justin Trudeau

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro has apologized for the “a special place in hell” comment he directed at Justin Trudeau following the G7 summit over the weekend.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal CFO Network annual meeting in Washington, Navarro said he used language that was “inappropriate.”

“In conveying that message I used language that was inappropriate and basically lost the power of that message,” Navarro said. “I own that, that was my mistake, my words.”

Navarro on his @JustinTrudeau comments: says his job last Sunday was to send a signal of strength. "In conveying that message I used language that was inappropriate and basically lost the power of that message. I own that, that was my mistake, my words." #WSJCFO — CFO Journal (@CFOJournal) June 12, 2018

Navarro lashed out on Fox News following a multi-day tirade by Trump and his administration over trade and Canada’s response to tariffs imposed by the U.S.

Following Trump’s departure from the G7 summit, Trudeau said in a press conference that he told the U.S. president that his steel and aluminum tariffs were “kind of insulting,” that Canada “will not be pushed around” and that it would not hesitate to impose retaliatory measures.

“There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump, and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door,” Navarro said Sunday. “That’s what bad faith Justin Trudeau did with that stunt press conference. That’s what weak, dishonest Justin Trudeau did, and that comes right from Air Force One.”

Also on Sunday, Trump’s economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNN that Trudeau “stabbed us in the back.” Trump said Monday that Kudlow was admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center,” the president tweeted.

As the Trump administration’s war of words continued, many Americans began to point out on social media the many times Canada has helped the United States, while sharing personal stories on why they are thankful for their neighbours to the north, prompting the hashtag #ThanksCanada to trend on social media Monday morning.

Also on Monday, former Trump aide and a former Breitbart editor Sebastian Gorka criticized Trudeau, calling him “childish.”

“Very childish and unprofessional behaviour,” Gorka said. “If you want to treat your friends like friends, that’s exactly what you do. You don’t make arrangements face-to-face and then as soon as the individual’s left the building, talk behind their back.

“That’s not what true friends do and I think Peter Navarro … was spot on. The Canadians will regret this action by their prime minister,” Gorka said.

Trudeau has yet to comment on the Trump administration’s criticism.