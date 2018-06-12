Body found Wreck Beach
June 12, 2018
Updated: June 12, 2018 1:08 pm

Body found near Wreck Beach in Vancouver

Emergency services on scene at the Kits Coast Guard Station at Vanier Park in Vancouver Tuesday.

Paul Haysom / Global News
An investigation is underway Tuesday on the University Endowment Lands after a body was found near Wreck Beach.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed it is investigating but is not providing any other details at this time.

The body was discovered on Monday afternoon at around 5 p.m.

The Integrated Homicide Team has not yet been called in.

More details are expected to be released later on Tuesday.

Global News