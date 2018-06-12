Crime
June 12, 2018 10:43 am
Updated: June 12, 2018 10:50 am

Six-year-old dies after crash in rural Manitoba

By Reporter  CJOB

RCMP are investigating a crash that left a young boy dead.

Alexa MacLean/Global News
A A

A six-year-old boy is dead after a crash in the RM of Hanover last month.

The collision happened on May 31 at the intersection of Highway 52 and Provincial Road 216.

READ MORE: Partial closure of Manitoba highway after crash sends semi into ditch

RCMP said the two cars collided as the vehicle heading westbound on Highway 52 was trying to make a left turn onto the 216.

The 23-year-old woman from the RM of Hanover driving the eastbound car was brought to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Alcohol believed to be a factor in another fatal Manitoba crash

The 26-year-old woman from St. Malo turning left suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Her six-year-old son was brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he succumbed to those injuries on Monday.

Officers from the St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP detachment are continuing their investigation alongside the RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Car
Car crash
Collision
Crash
Fatal Crash
Highway crash
Highways
Life Threatening Injuries
Manitoba

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News