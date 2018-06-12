Six-year-old dies after crash in rural Manitoba

A six-year-old boy is dead after a crash in the RM of Hanover last month.

The collision happened on May 31 at the intersection of Highway 52 and Provincial Road 216.

RCMP said the two cars collided as the vehicle heading westbound on Highway 52 was trying to make a left turn onto the 216.

The 23-year-old woman from the RM of Hanover driving the eastbound car was brought to hospital with minor injuries.

The 26-year-old woman from St. Malo turning left suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Her six-year-old son was brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he succumbed to those injuries on Monday.

Officers from the St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP detachment are continuing their investigation alongside the RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.