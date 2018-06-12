London police seek suspects in multiple break-ins to south end businesses

London police are aiming to identify a pair of suspects following reports multiple of break and enters in the area of Dulaney Drive and Southdale Road east.

Police said the suspects committed break and enters at three businesses on June 5 at around 5:30 a.m.

The affected businesses reported the incidents to police, with two reporting a break-in and the third reporting an attempted break-in.

The first suspect is described as an olive-skinned male standing at five feet eight inches tall. Police said he is 25 to 30 years old, has a thin build and short dark hair. He was believed to be wearing a grey and black Under Armour hoodie, a black Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap and dark pants.

The second suspect is described as a white female with a medium build and between the ages of 20 and 25 years old. She is believed to have brown shoulder-length hair and to have worn a dark hoodie and dark pants.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is urged to contact London police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).